Deputies asking for public’s help in locating woman missing from French Settlement

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say Brandi Maisonneuve, 37, of French Settlement, La., was last seen in January 2020 on LA Trace Road in French Settlement. (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Gremillion | February 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 3:54 PM

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing from French Settlement.

Family members of Brandi Maisonneuve, 37, tell deputies she has not been in about a month.

Maisonneuve was last seen on LA Trace Road in French Settlement. Deputies say she does not have a vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1.

