Deputies asking for public’s help in locating woman missing from French Settlement

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing from French Settlement.
Family members of Brandi Maisonneuve, 37, tell deputies she has not been in about a month.
Maisonneuve was last seen on LA Trace Road in French Settlement. Deputies say she does not have a vehicle at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.