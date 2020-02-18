Crazy Dave’s goes out with a bang, announces closure after Hardy band performance

“I want to thank all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for all your sweet and sincere sentiments about Crazy Dave’s Closing! There is never a good time to make such an announcement and one I was dreading. But, I did not miss reading a SINGLE comment, that you ALL took time out of your busy schedules to write. Your heartfelt messages meant the world to me and my staff! I will keep you all posted, if and when I decide to do something else. Much love to you all and THANK YOU ALL, once again for patronizing my business and for your deep friendship’s, that I will cherish FOREVER!” A second post read.