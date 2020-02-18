Crazy Dave’s goes out with a bang, announces closure after Hardy band performance

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - All good things must come to an end.
For David Gaines, Sr., on Monday, Feb. 17, his good thing came to an end.
After over eight years of serving up daiquiris on S. Frost Road, Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill has closed its doors for good, Gaines announced on Facebook.
“What a ride it has been,” the owner and the bar’s namesake says. “One I enjoyed immensely!”
Gaines says he did everything in his power to keep the doors open, including spending an “inordinate” amount of money on extending the parking lot and on interior improvements.
“All the great times, the great entertainment enjoyed by all, the benefit proceedings to help anyone in need, so many memories were made for so many people, friendships and relationships formed that never existed before, the many, many laughs, the tears, the love stories, that happened right before my eyes. I hope everyone in Livingston Parish and surrounding Metropolitan areas, that came to enjoy themselves will always remember Crazy Dave’s, as the place you could go to and feel SAFE, enjoy a GOOD meal, AMAZING Daiquiri’s, the BEST of wine and spirit’s, some INCREDIBLE artists and bands, sporting events, motorcycle shows, car shows, etc. We operated under this French slogan: “Laissez les bons temps rouler” on a daily basis.”
But Crazy Dave’s didn’t go out suddenly or without a bang. On the last night of business, they hosted the Band Hardy, headed up by American Idol Laine Hardy’s brother, Kyle. The heartthrob even got on stage to help sing a few tunes.
Employees say they felt like the staff there were more like family than coworkers. Hundreds of comments and tributes began pouring in on Gaines’ post.
“I want to thank all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for all your sweet and sincere sentiments about Crazy Dave’s Closing! There is never a good time to make such an announcement and one I was dreading. But, I did not miss reading a SINGLE comment, that you ALL took time out of your busy schedules to write. Your heartfelt messages meant the world to me and my staff! I will keep you all posted, if and when I decide to do something else. Much love to you all and THANK YOU ALL, once again for patronizing my business and for your deep friendship’s, that I will cherish FOREVER!” A second post read.
