Crawfish Cakes Galatoire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These crawfish cakes are named in honor of Galatoire’s, which is one of the oldest and most prestigious restaurants in New Orleans. Galatoire’s has created many dining traditions in the Crescent City, and it is not uncommon for guests to arrive for lunch and still be enjoying fine wine and food when the dinner crowd arrives, especially on Fridays.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 pound crawfish tails
½ cup olive oil, divided
½ cup minced onions
½ cup minced celery
½ cup minced red bell peppers
½ cup minced yellow bell peppers
2 tsps minced garlic
¼ cup flour
¾ cup heavy whipping cream
2 cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs, divided
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In the bowl of a food processor, coarsely chop crawfish tails. Set aside.
In a sauté pan, heat ¼ cup olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, and bell peppers and sauté 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Add minced garlic and sauté 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add chopped crawfish and sauté an additional 2–3 minutes.
Reduce heat to medium-low and add flour and heavy whipping cream. Cook 2–3 minutes, stirring well to blend.
Add ¼ cup bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese then season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool slightly.
When mixture is cool enough to handle, form crawfish mixture into 3-inch cakes, approximately ¾-inch thick, or to your desired size. Coat cakes in remaining bread crumbs, shaking off excess.
In a clean sauté pan, heat remaining olive oil over medium heat. Working in batches, gently add cakes and sauté until golden brown on both sides, turning occasionally. Do not overcrowd pan.
Remove crawfish cakes from pan and serve immediately with White or Red Rémoulade Sauce or a squeeze of lemon juice.
