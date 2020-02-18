BRPD: Man shot and killed following argument in parking lot on Feb. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man that happened on Feb. 17.
Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. said Juan Quiett, 26, of Baton Rouge, was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Plank Road around 11: 49 p.m.
Investigators say Quiett was shot following a verbal argument.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
