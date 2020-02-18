Boil water advisory issued for parts of Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday, Feb. 18 for some people living in Walker.
The advisory affects the area of Highway 447 from Travis Street and adjacent streets to Ball Park Road and all adjacent streets. This only affects residents on the east side of Highway 447 north.
View the map below of affected areas.
The advisory is in effect until the Louisiana Department of Health rescinds it. City officials say water supply personnel are working to restore the system to normal operations as quickly as possible.
As it stands now, the water in the distribution system may have been subjected to bacteriological contamination, which could cause waterborne disease and/or gastrointestinal distress.
Customers should boil their water for a full minute before drinking it or using it for cooking or brushing their teeth.
For more information or questions, call Wendy Montalbano, the water operations supervisor for the City of Walker, as 985-969-6391.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.