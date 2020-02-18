Baton Rouge man accused of intentionally exposing someone to AIDS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of intentionally exposing someone to AIDS.
Terrence Robinson, 58, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Feb. 17 on the charge of intentional exposure to AIDS virus.
According to arrest reports, the sheriff’s office began investigating the case on September 4, 2018 after being contacted by a nurse at a clinic in Baton Rouge.
Robinson and the other person had performed oral sex on one another, arrest records say.
During an interview on May 17, 2019 Robinson admitted to deputies to performing oral sex on the victim and receiving oral sex from the victim, according to arrest records.
An arrest warrant for Robinson was issued on August 2, 2019 after deputies obtained a search warrant to examine Robinson’s medical records.
Deputies determined Robinson was diagnosed and treated for HIV in 2016, according to arrest records.
