Women proposing to men becoming new marital trend

“And it was crazy because we were already engaged, but I was so nervous to do it, just thinking about what I’d say to him. I was like is he gonna say yes?” Sarah said. Ramiro added: “It was perfect. I can’t even describe the emotions I felt and still do.” Sarah even surprised him with an engagement ring that matched the one he had given her. “It felt like my way of reaffirming that I wasn’t just passively saying yes to his proposal, that I like truly was committed to him,” she said.