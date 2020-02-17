WAFB’s Scottie Hunter among 7 honored for community service

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s Scottie Hunter is among seven people who were honored for distinguished service and leadership in the Baton Rouge community on Sunday, Feb. 16.
The special recognition was bestowed upon the group by the Omicron Beta Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Amazing Grace Fellowship Christian Church and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Other honorees from the fraternity included Dr. Orlando McMeans, chancellor of the Southern University Agricultural Center, Earl White, with the Southern University Athletics Program. New Roads mayor Cornell Dukes, Port Allen mayor Richard Lee, III and Baker mayor Darnell Waites also received public servant awards for their hard work and dedication to the communities they serve.
Dr. Stantay Bolton, vice-president of Human Resources at Tulane University, and member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was recognized for her achievement of higher excellence.
The program served as a joint celebration, not only to highlight the contributions of the seven individuals chosen but also to celebrate Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of the founding of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
This is the second year the program has recognized accomplishments of members of the community.
