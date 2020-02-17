ULL student diagnosed with mumps

By WAFB Staff | February 17, 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - A student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been diagnosed with mumps, according to a report from KATC citing university and state health officials.

This comes after a dozen LSU students were also recently diagnosed.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that spreads easily through coughing and sneezing. The best way to protect against the disease is to get the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination.

