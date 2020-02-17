Teen killed in Livingston Parish crash

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Nathan Raymond, 16, died at the scene of a crash on US Highway 190 in Livingston Parish Sunday, Feb. 16.
Raymond was the passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said. Investigators are still working to determine why the vehicle left the roadway.
Three other passengers and the driver were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver cannot be identified due to the severity of the crash, investigators said.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.