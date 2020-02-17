Southern falls to Alabama St. in Andre Dawson Classic

(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 7:05 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Sunday, Feb. 16, falling to Alabama State in the Andre Dawson Classic.

The Jags (2-1) went down 5-2 to the Hornets (3-0) in 10 innings.

Southern is facing Grambling in the final game of the tournament.

More to come.

