School buses burglarized while students marched in Mardi Gras parade, school officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school buses from Woodlawn High School were burglarized over the weekend while parked under an overpass during a Mardi Gras parade, school officials confirm.
A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) says the incident happened Saturday, Feb. 15 while the buses were parked under the overpass while the band students were marching in a Mardi Gras parade. The buses were reportedly parked under the overpass on Brickyard Lane behind Past Time Lounge across from The 13th Gate and the Belle of Baton Rouge.
The students were reportedly instructed to leave all their personal belongings on the bus, including phones, wallets, clothing, etc.
Parades that day were Krewe of Mystique at 2 p.m. and Krewe of Orion at 6:30 p.m.
