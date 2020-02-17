Pearl River crested at 36.7′ in Jackson; MEMA and Governor Reeves give latest info

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves met with MEMA on Monday morning to get the latest update on Pearl River flooding.
The Pearl River crested at 36.7′ at the Jackson gauge Monday morning as the water level had not changed for several hours. PRVWSD reporting that a 38′ river was noted in areas of NE Jackson and in Rankin County above Lakeland Dr.
During the presser, Governor Reeves stated that the MS Dept. of Transportation has opened lanes on I-55 and Frontage Road at Daniel Lake Blvd.
The closures on State Street in Jackson remain in place.
Governor Reeves said there have been 16 assisted evacuations with Wildlife and Fisheries. There were 200 door to door visits, and 600 contacted to evacuate flooded areas.
Governor Reeves stated, “Although this is relatively good news for Jackson and Central Mississippi, we as a state are not in the clear yet.”
The Governor advised people to stay out of flood waters and to “Turn around, don’t drown,” when driving.
More rain is expected Monday and Tuesday. There could be 1-2 inches of rainfall early this week.
