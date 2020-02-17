Open Spillway gates send water downstream into Jackson homes and businesses

The Spillway gates at the Reservoir are open. People living downstream and those with businesses are feeling the effects.
Dozens of homeowners in northeast Jackson were forced to evacuate but are returning to monitor the rise of the waters.
North Canton Circle at Kinder Drive is now blocked by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department after flooding spread farther north on the street.
Residents who left are driving through and even boating on the rising waters to check on their property and watching the increasing levels. Yards are inundated with water.
We are told water is getting into some homes.
"Saturday morning we crossed over," said Casey Varguez who lives on North Canton Club Circle. "We were still able to get the truck enough just to our house but the water had not come into the house yet at that point. It was just covering the whole yard. We come out here earlier this morning, and it seemed like it was right up to the door".
Businesses are being affected in downtown Jackson.
West Street is closed at Offutt Street.
P and J Auto Body is flooded with cars in the parking lot taking on water.
Nearby Town Creek is over its banks taking over the empty lot near Capital City Motors.
Rankin Street in front of it is now closed and under water.
Those in the area said water was up a foot since after 10 o'clock Saturday night.
"It's been 40 years since we had a flood. So we never anticipated this," said Ricky Irby, owner of Capital City Motors. We've been here for 15 years, a family owned business and this is just one of the bumps in the road we've got to deal with".
The Hightower Community off West Street is a ghost town.
Water blocks Julenne Street, which is filled with the Pearl’s overflow.
Homes on Nichols Street, off Julenne, have also taken on water that will continue to rise.
