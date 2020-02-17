LSU struggles with shooting in loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team struggled shooting the ball in a loss to Auburn on the road Sunday, Feb. 16.
LSU (18-6, 8-4 SEC) fell 65-60 at Auburn (8-14, 2-9 SEC).
Center Faustine Aifuwa earned a double-double to lead LSU. She scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Khayla Pointer added 18 points and had seven assists.
LSU shot only 36% from the field and just 33% from three-point range. Auburn, on the other hand, was 49% from the field and 50% on three-pointers.
The loss snapped a four-game win streak.
More to come.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.