LSU basketball hosts No. 10 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Boot Up! The LSU Tigers are looking to move back into a tie in the Southeastern Conference when they host No. 10 Kentucky Tuesday, Feb. 18 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Tipoff is set to start at 8 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN.
LSU officials are urging fans to arrive early and purchase tickets ahead of the game due to limited number of tickets available.
The Tigers are 18-7 and 9-3 in the SEC, tied with Auburn at 9-3 and one game back of the league leader at 10-2, Kentucky. Over the weekend the Wildcats railed back to win 67-62 decision over Ole Miss, Saturday, Feb. 15 in Rupp Arena. LSU fell 88-82 at Alabama and Auburn lost at Missouri. Auburn plays Wednesday night at Georgia.
LSU has won seven straight games in the PMAC and all three teams, LSU, Kentucky, Auburn – are 6-0 in home SEC games this year. Auburn and LSU are 3-3 in the league on the road and Kentucky is 4-2.
Skylar Mays has led the Tigers of late scoring 20-plus points in the last three games, equaling the stretch of former Tiger Tremont Waters two seasons ago when at this same time of the year the then-freshman point guard topped 20 in three consecutive contests. LSU had four players in double figures in the loss at Alabama with Emmitt Williams getting a 13-10 double for his seventh of the season.
LSU rallied from 18 down to cut the margin to just one in the final two minutes before Alabama hit two three-pointers to win the game.
The Tigers will hit the road after the Tuesday game and will face South Carolina on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Columbia, South Carolina.
