La. insurance commissioner faces push-back after comments about women’s car insurance rates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is facing some push-back after comments he made Monday, Feb. 17 about female drivers being charged higher car insurance rates.
Donelon was addressing the Baton Rouge Press Club going over ways he was hopeful the legislature would try to lower car insurance rates. Right now, Louisiana has the second highest rates in the nation. Donelon said gender could factor into rate decisions made by insurance companies.
“I am against education and occupation. I am for gender if it’s actuarially proven, and I am for credit,” Donelon said.
Donelon says it used to be that teenage boys were charged higher rates than teenage girls.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.