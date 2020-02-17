Krewe of King Arthur unveils float honoring Nancy Parker

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Krewe of King Arthur honored FOX 8’s Nancy Parker during Sunday’s parade as they rode the Uptown parade route.
Parker, who passed away in a small plane crash in August, was memorialized with a float with the caption, “In memory. New Orleans has a new saint. Saint Nancy Parker.”
The Krewe of King Arthur is one of many Carnival krewe’s honoring Parker.
NYX created a signature throw honoring her for this year’s ride. Parker was chosen by the krewe to serve as this year’s grand marshal before her passing.
