Holden community reacts to loss of 16-year-old student-athlete

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - The community in the small town of Holden is mourning the loss of one of its student-athletes.
Nathan Raymond, 16, died at the scene of a crash on US Highway 190 in Livingston Parish on Feb. 16.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker spent the day after the tragic crash with the people who knew him best, including his coach and his mom.
They say Nathan was the nicest person you’ll meet. He was always the first to help and he’d even give you the shirt off his back, they said.
“There’ll never be another person like him. Everybody loved to be around him. He always lifted people’s spirits and never in a bad mood. You couldn’t be in a bad mood around him,” Coach Wascom said.
There were five people in the car at the time of the crash. Two of those have been released and are now home. But the Holden community is still very emotional as the mourn the loss of Nathan Raymond.
