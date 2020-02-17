GM recalling nearly 150K trucks due to brake problems

(WAFB) - General Motors is recalling about 150,000 trucks.
The company citing some brake problems. GM says this warning is for folks who drive a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck.
Before this, the company issued a recall for some flawed software that would make warning lamps come on for no reason inside some vehicles.
Now, GM says it’s addressing another issue that stemmed from that glitch. if you had repairs done after Jan. 15, your truck has the most up-to-date system installed.
GM is working on notifying customers and Chevrolet and GMC dealers will install the updated software, free of charge.
