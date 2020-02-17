GM recalling nearly 150K trucks due to brake problems

Affected are Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks from the 2019 model year. (Source: AP)
By WAFB Staff | February 17, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 11:45 AM

(WAFB) - General Motors is recalling about 150,000 trucks.

The company citing some brake problems. GM says this warning is for folks who drive a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Before this, the company issued a recall for some flawed software that would make warning lamps come on for no reason inside some vehicles.

Now, GM says it’s addressing another issue that stemmed from that glitch. if you had repairs done after Jan. 15, your truck has the most up-to-date system installed.

GM is working on notifying customers and Chevrolet and GMC dealers will install the updated software, free of charge.

