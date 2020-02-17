FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy week on the way; sunshine back for Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a gray and occasionally foggy Monday with a few passing sprinkles in the region, but most WAFB communities stayed dry. We are going to stay with that theme through the evening, overnight, and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for metro Baton Rouge through the night and into Tuesday morning, with the fog getting more dense in places. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) had not posted a Dense Fog Advisory, but it’s likely at least a portion of the WAFB region will be under such an advisory later Monday night extending into Tuesday morning.