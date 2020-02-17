FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy week on the way; sunshine back for Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a gray and occasionally foggy Monday with a few passing sprinkles in the region, but most WAFB communities stayed dry. We are going to stay with that theme through the evening, overnight, and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for metro Baton Rouge through the night and into Tuesday morning, with the fog getting more dense in places. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) had not posted a Dense Fog Advisory, but it’s likely at least a portion of the WAFB region will be under such an advisory later Monday night extending into Tuesday morning.
Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 70s with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from midday Tuesday into the afternoon and evening. A cold front will be sliding through the WAFB area from Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Fortunately, the Storm Team does not anticipate any severe weather with the frontal passage. In fact, most WAFB neighborhoods will get less than 0.1” of rain for the day.
The weather remains unsettled Wednesday and Thursday, with the First Alert Forecast showing rain likely both days, but severe storms are not a concern. Highs Wednesday will only reach the lower 60s, and Thursday looks to be one of those “upside down” temperature days as cooler air filters in from the north through the day. Thursday’s highs in the mid to upper 50s will likely occur just after midnight. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with the reading on the thermometer dropping into the 40s for the evening.
Sunshine is back Friday, although it stays cool through the day, with a morning start near 40° for the Capital City and afternoon highs only reaching the mid 50s. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon Saturday with highs in the low 60s.
Unfortunately for south Louisiana, the extended outlook includes at least a little rain for the final three days of the Carnival: Sunday, Lundi Gras (Monday), and Mardi Gras (Tuesday). However, none of the three days will be washouts and the current forecast percentages are fairly low Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures all three days will be in the 60s.
