FIRST ALERT: Foggy, rainy start to the work week
By Diane Deaton | February 17, 2020 at 4:59 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 4:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Presidents Day commuters will be dealing with areas of fog Monday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for a portion of southeast Louisiana until 9 a.m. Visibility is somewhat limited.

Otherwise, we’re looking at the beginning of a warming trend. Highs Monday will be in the lower 70°s.

With a slight chance for thunderstorms, a few showers and a 30-40% coverage of rain is expected.

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Lows Monday in the lower 60°s.

Tuesday, 50% rain coverage and a high of 77°.

