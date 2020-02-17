FIRST ALERT: Foggy, rainy start to the work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Presidents Day commuters will be dealing with areas of fog Monday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for a portion of southeast Louisiana until 9 a.m. Visibility is somewhat limited.
Otherwise, we’re looking at the beginning of a warming trend. Highs Monday will be in the lower 70°s.
With a slight chance for thunderstorms, a few showers and a 30-40% coverage of rain is expected.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Lows Monday in the lower 60°s.
Tuesday, 50% rain coverage and a high of 77°.
