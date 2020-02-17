Exxon hosts event to inspire girls to choose STEM careers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Exxon is using hands-on activities to try and recruit girls into science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM careers.
Over 140 students gathered at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum to get inspiration for their future in engineering.
This year, students built functioning model cars out of various materials.
Organizers hope the event will spark their interest in STEM-oriented careers.
The Louisiana Art and Science Museum will host its own celebration of engineering and design with its annual Engineering Day on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.