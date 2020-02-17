Deputies identify 51-year-old pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the identity of the 51-year-old woman killed in a car crash in Ascension Parish on Feb. 14.
Allison Hudson, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said Norsha Junior, 51, of Donaldsonville, died after being hit by a vehicle shortly before midnight.
The incident happened at the intersection of W. 10th Street and Walton Street.
Hudson said the driver of the vehicle that hit Junior, stopped away from the scene and called 911 to report they had hit an unknown objected in the roadway.
The driver has cooperated with the sheriff’s office and no charges have been filed against them, according to Hudson.
