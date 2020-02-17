‘Cuss Collar’ swears each time your dog barks

‘Cuss Collar’ swears each time your dog barks
The "Cuss Collar" says a swear word each time the dog wearing it barks. (Source: MSCHF/CNN)
February 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 9:43 AM

(CNN) – Your dog’s mouth might not be as clean as you think. That is, not if it’s wearing the “Cuss Collar."

The $60 gag gift throws out a swear word each time your dog barks.

It’s from MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products.

According to the company’s website, the collar doesn’t harm the dog and it’s not intended for anti-barking training.

The Cuss Collar is currently sold out, but dog owners can find out when more will be available by texting the phone number listed on the website.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.