Second boating crash victim recovered from Bayou Sorrel

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The body of a second boating crash victim was recovered from Bayou Sorrel on Feb. 17, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A fatal boat crash happened on Monday, Feb. 10. Four men went into the water. Two swam to safety and one was recovered just after midnight on Tuesday.
The victim’s names have not been released.
