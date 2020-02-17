BBB: How to spot and stop robocalls

Robocalls are being classified as an annoying epidemic for both consumers and businesses. So much so that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) changed its rules on blocking unwanted calls and creative, tech-savvy individuals are coming up with ways to block the onslaught of calls that continue to haunt our devices. Cell phone providers are also trying to do their part by offering blocking services. Now, there's new United States legislation to tackle the problem. American's phones rang 5 billion times in the month of November 2019 just from robocalls alone - almost 2,000 calls per second.