Baton Rouge judge to speak at ‘Dismantling the School to Prison Pipeline’ luncheon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover of the 19th Judicial District will speak at the Volunteers In Public Schools’ “Dismantling the School to Prison Pipeline” on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The luncheon will be held at the main branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library on Goodwood Boulevard from 11: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchased by clicking here.
Grover is scheduled to discuss statistics about Louisiana’s prison population, including the fact over 75% of the inmates are self-identified high school dropouts, according to organizers.
Organizers say Grover will also discuss such issues as truancy in the juvenile court system, and how zero-tolerance school discipline policies disproportionately affect students of color and those with disabilities.
The luncheon will also feature a question and answer session with Grover.
