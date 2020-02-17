Baton Rouge funeral home to honor late Kobe Bryant by sending memorial book to his widow, surviving children

“This will give mourners the opportunity to stop in and casually sing the book for Mr. Bryant. It will then be submitted to his widow, Vanessa, and the rest of his children. We wanted to reach out and give in our own way to someone that meant so much to so many people across the country. Not everyone has the opportunity to pay their respects at the official memorial in Los Angeles, so we are providing this as an alternative. Additionally, we want to invite those who would like to view Mr. Bryant’s service on Feb. 24 in our chapel,” said Pierre Cobb, general manager of Winnfield Funeral Home.