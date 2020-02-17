Baton Rouge funeral home to honor late Kobe Bryant by sending memorial book to his widow, surviving children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge funeral home is paying tribute to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant by holding a special ceremony open to the public on Feb. 24.
Winnfield Funeral Home says it has created a memorial for Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who were both killed in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, along with seven others. The home is inviting Baton Rouge residents to stop by and pay their respects by signing a customized register book.
“This will give mourners the opportunity to stop in and casually sing the book for Mr. Bryant. It will then be submitted to his widow, Vanessa, and the rest of his children. We wanted to reach out and give in our own way to someone that meant so much to so many people across the country. Not everyone has the opportunity to pay their respects at the official memorial in Los Angeles, so we are providing this as an alternative. Additionally, we want to invite those who would like to view Mr. Bryant’s service on Feb. 24 in our chapel,” said Pierre Cobb, general manager of Winnfield Funeral Home.
The public is invited to stop by on Feb. 22 to sign the memorial book and view the memorial tribute and highlight video.
The funeral home is located at 7221 Plank Rd. in Baton Rouge.
