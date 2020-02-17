Ali Kilponen named SEC Pitcher of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen led the Tigers in the circle over the weekend, earning her SEC Pitcher of the Week honor.
This is Kilponen’s first SEC weekly honor.
The sophomore picked up two victories in the circle over the weekend. She pitched a three-hit shutout on Friday, Feb. 14 against Samford and struck out six in her complete-game performance.
On Sunday, Feb. 16 Kilponen came in against No. 13 ULL in the sixth inning with one out and got LSU out of a jam on a double play. She earned the win in the circle for the Tigers.
Kilponen did not allow a run and only allowed three hits in 8.2 innings of work. She also held her opponents to a .111 batting average at the plate.
For the season, Kilponen is 3-0 with two saves. She has struck out 14 in 13.2 innings of work. She has yet to allow a run and has only allowed three hits on the season. She currently holds her opponents to a .073 hitting mark.
The Tigers finished the weekend 3-1 with a big win over No. 13 ULL on Sunday. They are now 8-1 on the year.
Next up for the Tigers LA Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. in Tiger Park.
