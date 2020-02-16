Woman accused of punching Baton Rouge officer in the eye

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer claims Tracey Semien, 29, punched her in the eye as Semien was being detained Saturday, Feb. 15.
The officer claims it happened as she was attempting to detain Semien who was involved in an altercation at a Plank Road gas station.
Semien, after being brought to a Baton Rouge Police Department facility, struck the officer in the shoulder and attempted to strike the officer in the head while handcuffed, according to the officer.
Semien was charged for simple battery, battery on a police officer, and disturbing the peace with intoxication.
