Southern Lady Jags run over UAPB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team cruised to a victory Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The Lady Jags (11-12, 9-3 SWAC) ran over the Golden Lions (4-18, 3-9 SWAC). The final score was 85-61.
Southern was led by Amani McWain, who scored 20 points. She had four rebounds and two assists. Brittany Rose added 15 points and three rebounds. She also had three steals.
The Lady Jags shot 45% from the floor and 50% on three-pointers. On the other hand, the Golden Lions only made 29% of their shots from the field and were even worse beyond the arc with 19%.
Southern also had 34 points in the paint, scored 27 points off turnovers, and had 23 fast break points.
