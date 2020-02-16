Southern Jags dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Southern Jags dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Southern forward Skyler Baggs (No. 3) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 15, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 9:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team jumped on Arkansas-Pine Bluff early and dominated the entire game.

The Jags (10-15, 7-5 SWAC) ran away in a 73-49 rout of the Golden Lions (3-21, 2-10 SWAC).

Skyler Baggs came off the bench to lead Southern with 19 points. He also grabbed four rebounds. Lamarcus Lee and Amel Kuljuhovic each put up 10 points. Kuljuhovic also pulled down four boards.

____________

Keep up with more Southern sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page and Follow WAFB 9Sports on Twitter

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.