Southern Jags dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team jumped on Arkansas-Pine Bluff early and dominated the entire game.
The Jags (10-15, 7-5 SWAC) ran away in a 73-49 rout of the Golden Lions (3-21, 2-10 SWAC).
Skyler Baggs came off the bench to lead Southern with 19 points. He also grabbed four rebounds. Lamarcus Lee and Amel Kuljuhovic each put up 10 points. Kuljuhovic also pulled down four boards.
