No. 9 LSU gymnastics soars above No. 12 Kentucky

No. 9 LSU gymnastics soars above No. 12 Kentucky
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson won the all-around in the meet against Kentucky on Feb. 16, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 16, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 4:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 9 LSU gymnastics team had a quick turnaround in facing No. 12 Kentucky in the PMAC on Sunday, Feb. 16 after Friday’s Gymquarters Invitational in Missouri.

The Tigers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) kept to their recent winning ways with a 197.500-196.625 victory over the Wildcats (6-3, 3-2 SEC).

Freshman Kiya Johnson captured the all-around with a 39.650. She reigned over the floor exercise with a 9.975.

RELATED STORIES:

More to come.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page and Follow WAFB 9Sports on Twitter

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.