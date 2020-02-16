FIRST ALERT: More rain in the coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We will have an opportunity to salvage the remainder of our Sunday as rains exit the region. The rest of Sunday will be mainly dry with just a few lingering sprinkles into the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the ground will stay damp.
Temperatures will be comfortable reaching the upper 60°s this afternoon. Temperatures will trend 10-15 degrees above normal to start the work/school week.
President’s Day Monday will start out with areas of dense fog. If you have to head to work Monday be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to account for fog-related delays.
A few scattered thundershowers will be possible by afternoon and evening hours Monday.
A slightly better rain chance will exist Tuesday as a cold front dips south. The front will push through late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Rain stays in the forecast though as moisture from the Pacific and Gulf overrun the front.
Temperatures will be trending much colder to end the week.
Keep the umbrella handy Wednesday and Thursday as light to moderate rain showers stay likely. Rainfall totals will remain manageable as flooding will not be an issue.
Friday and next Saturday look to be our only completely dry weather days over the next 10 days. Friday and Saturday will be chilly so have a jacket handy for Carnival season plans.
As we move towards Mardi Gras, the local area will have to dodge some showers and thunderstorms. Scattered activity is expected for next Sunday with numerous off and on showers and storms expected for Lundi Gras Monday and Mardi Gras Tuesday.
