FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain is likely Sunday morning.
If you have early morning plans like religious services, be sure to pack the rain gear and give yourself a few extra minutes out the door. Rains will gradually come to an end across the local area around a little after lunchtime.
Rainfall amounts will be manageable with most picking up less than 1 inch.
Severe weather is not expected to be an issue.
Sunday afternoon Carnival festivities will have to contend with the soggy ground, but most will stay dry.
Fog will be moving in late Sunday, into Monday morning.
If you have work on President’s Day Monday be sure to give yourself some extra time for the morning drive to account for potential dense fog.
Scattered showers will hold off until the afternoon.
A considerable warming trend will take place to start the work/school week. That all changes Wednesday as our next cold front pushes through.
Rain chances Tuesday through Thursday will fall in the numerous-to-likely category.
The front moves through early Wednesday, but moisture will overrun over the front, keeping light, to at times moderate, rain in the forecast.
Rainfall amounts will stay manageable through mid-week.
Temperatures will take a nosedive to end the work/school week. We won’t see any freezes, but afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 50s Thursday and will only reach the mid-50s Friday.
As we move into the busy weekend before Mardi Gras, the local area will have to dodge some showers and t-storms. Rain chances at this time are in the scattered category, but as we move closer some days may have rain chances increased. The scattered shower trend continues into Mardi Gras day itself.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.