FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep the rain gear handy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep the rain gear ready to go for the work/school week.
Rains will be scattered in nature, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours Monday and Tuesday.
Watch for fog both mornings with areas of dense fog expected Monday morning.
If you have work on Presidents Day Monday be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to get out of the door to account for fog-related delays.
Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
That changes Wednesday as a cold front bypasses the local area during the early morning hours.
Temperatures will take a significant dip to end the work/school week.
The frontal passage Wednesday won’t put an end to rain chances. In fact, rain chances will get a boost as moisture overruns the cold front, producing widespread light-to-moderate rainfall Wednesday into Thursday.
Rainfall totals through Thursday will average near 1 inch which will be manageable.
Thursday and Friday will be chilly weather days with afternoon temperatures only reaching the low-to-mid 50s.
The forecast stays dry Friday and Saturday.
During the weekend before Mardi Gras, temperatures will see a subtle warming trend.
Scattered showers are in the forecast to start Mardi Gras week Sunday and Lundi Gras Monday.
A storm system is forecast to develop in the Central Plains and move into the area Mardi Gras Tuesday into Ash Wednesday bringing higher rain chances and the possibility for a few t-storms. It is way too early to tell if severe weather will play a factor.
