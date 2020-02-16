Firefighters host gumbo drive for new equipment

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - If you were lucky enough to make it to the Sorrento Fire Department before they sold out, you went home with homemade gumbo full of chicken, sausage, and a bunch of spices.
Firefighters were selling gumbo hot and ready to raise funds for new equipment Sunday, Feb. 16.
The chief said the event Sunday marked the eighth year the department has hosted a gumbo drive.
The fire department is run by volunteers and part-time employees, so donations are always being accepted. Make a donation by calling 225-675-8668.
