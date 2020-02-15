24-year-old Livingston woman charged after suspected drugs fall from pocket during arrest, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman wanted on a bench warrant in Livingston Parish was charged in Baton Rouge Saturday after a deputy claimed a bag filled with a crystal-like substance fell out of her pocket during her arrest.
Savannah Terrell, 24, was charged for simple escape and possession of schedule 2 drugs after allegedly telling the deputy that the bag that fell from her pocket was filled with “maybe Methamphetamine,” the arrest report states.
Terrell was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Saturday, Feb. 15.
