51-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Ascension; deputies searching for suspect

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Ascension Parish are asking for the public's help solving a fatal hit-and-run case.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to the intersection of W. 10th Street and Walton Street in Donaldsonville shortly before midnight on Friday, Feb. 14 in reference to a hit-and-run.
A 51-year-old victim was transported to a hospital with major injuries where they later died.
There are no known suspects or suspect vehicle at this time, Webre says.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.