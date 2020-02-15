Southern baseball opens 2020 with big win over UNO

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team opened up the 2020 season with a big win against UNO on Friday, Feb. 14 in the Andre Dawson Classic.
The Jags (1-0) roared to a 9-3 victory over the Privateers (0-1).
UNO got on the board first by scoring a run in the bottom of the third inning. Southern then tied it at 1-1 in the top of the fourth. The Privateers then retook the lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 3-1.
After two scoreless innings, the Jags exploded for six runs on eight hits in the seventh inning to take the 7-3 lead. They then put up a run in the eighth and another in the ninth.
Anthony Fidanza started on the mound for Southern. He allowed one hit and one run in three innings of work. He struck out two batters. Jacob Snyder relieved him and picked up the win. He gave up two runs on three hits in four innings on the hump. He also struck out five batters. Dimitri Frank closed out the final two innings. He allowed two hits but gave up no runs.
The Jags will be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Alcorn State.
____________
Keep up with more Southern sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.