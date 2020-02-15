SILVER ALERT: Elderly man with dementia goes missing Thursday

ACADIA, PARISH La. (WAFB) - James Gunnels, 89, is sought by relatives and members of law enforcement who are concerned his judgment may be impaired by a medical condition.
Gunnels was reported missing from an assisted living facility in Alexandria Thursday, Feb. 13. He left during the night to go to the store and never returned, officials said.
He left driving a red 2005 GMC extended cab truck, displaying Louisiana license plate X589823. That vehicle was located during the morning hours of Friday, Feb. 14, stuck in a field in Acadia Parish, near Mermentau, just a few miles from his hometown of Jennings.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Gunnels should immediately contact the Alexandria Police Department by calling 318-441-6559, or the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-458-0268.
