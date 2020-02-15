No. 11 LSU starts season with convincing win over Indiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU baseball team started the 2020 season with a convincing win over Indiana.
The Tigers (1-0) blasted their way to a 8-1 victory over the Hoosiers (0-1).
Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU. He gave up just three hits in four innings of work. He struck out eight batters and didn’t walk any.
The teams will face off twice Saturday.
More to come.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.