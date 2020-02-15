Mondo Duplantis breaks his own indoor pole vault world record

Mondo Duplantis breaks his own indoor pole vault world record
Mondo Duplantis (Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne | February 15, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 3:06 PM

GLASGOW, U.K. (WAFB) - A week after setting a new indoor pole vault world record, former LSU track and field star Mondo Duplantis has done it again.

Duplantis, 20, cleared 6.17 meters on Saturday, Feb. 8 to break the previous record of 6.16 meters. Then, he broke his own record on Saturday, Feb. 15 by clearing 6.18 meters (a little taller than 20′ 3″) at a meet in Glasgow.

Click here if you don’t see the tweet

Congratulations, Mondo.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page and Follow WAFB 9Sports on Twitter

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.