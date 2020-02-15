Mardi Gras parades rolling Saturday in BR, Baker, Denham

Several parades are rolling on Saturday, Feb. 15. (Source: mardigrasneworleans.com)
By Mykal Vincent | February 15, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 9:04 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will be a busy day for parade-goers in the WAFB viewing area.

Four parades are scheduled to roll on Feb. 15.

The first one begins at 10 a.m. in Baker. The parade starts at 250 Main Street and ends at 14740 Plank Road.

The Krewe Mystique de la Capitale parade will roll through Baton Rouge at 2 p.m. Orion will follow at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

And in Livingston Parish, the Krewe of Denham Springs will kick things off at 3 p.m. celebrating 40 years with it’s “Back to the 80s” themed parade.

