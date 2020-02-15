FIRST ALERT: Dry Saturday, rain returns early Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dry weather will last through Saturday. The weather will be rather nice for all the Carnival parades planned, including those at night.
LSU will also get both games of their doubleheader in dry today.
Temperatures today will reach the mid 60°s before cooling down into the 50°s after dark. Have a light jacket handy tonight.
Rain returns beginning pre-dawn Sunday through the morning as an area of low pressure moves along the Northern Gulf Coast states. If you have early Sunday morning plans, you’ll want the rain gear.
By the time we get to lunchtime, most of the rain will be exiting the area. We won’t totally rule out a few lingering sprinkles through the afternoon on Sunday. Most will receive less than 0.25″ of rain Sunday morning with a few totals closer to 1″ towards the coast where rain will be move widespread and heavier.
Watch for areas of fog and a few passing showers President’s Day Monday. If you do have work, make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes out the door.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by Monday afternoon as a warm front lifts north out of the Gulf of Mexico. This warm front will cause temperatures Monday and Tuesday to be well above normal. Afternoon highs Tuesday will come close to 80°. We keep scattered thunderstorms in the Tuesday forecast.
A cold front will push through late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday will trend cooler with a few scattered light rain showers.
Thursday will be a raw winter day with passing light rain showers and very chilly temperatures. We might be lucky to get into the 50°s Thursday.
Friday morning will be dry but cold. Morning lows will dip into the upper 30°s in many locations. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50°s by afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the following weekend, but we’ll also have to dodge a few showers both Saturday Feb. 22 (20%) and Sunday Feb. 23 (40%). A storm system and cold front looks to arrive Sunday into Lundi Gras Monday.
