Driver charged after allegedly hitting pedestrian while intoxicated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nautica Gaines, 22, was charged for driving with a suspended license and vehicular negligent injury by a Baton Rouge police officer who claims Gaines hit another person while driving intoxicated.
The officer observed Gaines drive onto a property in the 6224 block of Plank Road Saturday, Feb. 15 and strike a 29-year-old, arrest documents state.
The 29-year-old was transported to the hospital to be treated for a possible leg fracture, the officer claimed.
Gaines allegedly told the officer she consumed two Hennessy margaritas, according to the arrest report.
