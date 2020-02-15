Community meeting called over ExxonMobil fire; lawmaker to decide on introducing new legislation about safety concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A day after ExxonMobil releases its 7-day report about a fire at its Baton Rouge refinery, lawmaker Cleo Fields will hear from community members to determine if legislation should be introduced to “ensure the safety of the state’s citizens.”
ExxonMobil’s report is due Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Fields will host a community meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 6274 Scenic Highway. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Residents living in the immediate area around ExxonMobil have already expressed displeasure with Exxon over its notification system the night of the fire.
Exxon representatives told WAFB alerts were sent out to residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery.
Those alerts reportedly went out around 12:20 a.m, an hour after the fire was discovered and were sent in the form of a pre-recorded phone call.
WAFB reporters canvassed the neighborhoods surrounding the refinery. No one who answered the door said they received any kind of alert from Exxon.
Representatives later told WAFB only those who signed up for its Code Red alerts received the messages.
Exxon representatives noted the company was working on improving the alert system, however, no further information was sent on the matter.
ExxonMobil officials said Thursday, Feb. 13 that two potentially cancer-causing chemicals were released during the fire. They include benzene and butadiene. Both amounts were above the limits in which ExxonMobil must report to the Department of Environmental Quality, representatives said.
A timeline of the events the night of the fire on Feb. 11 can be found by clicking the link here.
