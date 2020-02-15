BRFD responds to small accidental fire at Alex Box Stadium

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to a fire at Alex Box Stadium early on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 15, 2020 at 7:13 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 7:18 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters were called out to Alex Box Stadium for a fire before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported crews received the call about the fire at 12:40 a.m.

Officials said members of the LSU Police Department told responding firefighters there was a fire but the sprinkler system had doused the flames.

According to BRFD, police officers said a cardboard box had been put inside a dryer and caught fire. The firefighters stayed on scene long enough to make sure the fire was out.

Fire officials added the power was turned off temporarily as a precaution. The laundry room and other nearby areas received water damage from the sprinkler system. Officials estimated the damage to be about $25,000.

No. 11 LSU defeated Indiana, 8-1, just a couple hours before the fire department responded to the fire.

There was no indication the fire would affect Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader between LSU and Indiana.

