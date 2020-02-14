Woman wrongly arrested by EBRSO after getting off cruise speaks out about the ordeal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Picture this: you’re having the time of you’re life on a cruise to Cozumel, and as you get back to America, you have police waiting for you on the ship ready to arrest you for something you didn’t even come close to doing.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office had a warrant out for the arrest of a Sara Saucier for failure to return a leased vehicle back in 2017, however, the Sara Saucier arrested after her cruise wasn’t the Sara authorities were looking for.
